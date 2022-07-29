Expanding its after-school program called Treehouse Kids, the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties received a generous donation Thursday from bankers at The First National Bank & Trust Co. From left are TSA Regional Resource Development Director John McCloy, FNBT Bank Manager Kasey Englebretson, EVP Chief Credit Officer Bill Frick (behind), TSA local Commander Lt. Bobby McFarland (center), Bank Assistant Manager Chandra Voegeli, SVP Chief Experience Officer Mike Van Sickle and SVP Compliance/CRA Officer Ann Manchester. FNBT is an employee-owned bank, operating 11 banking centers in central and southwest Oklahoma.
FNBT assists in Salvation Army project
- Provided by Randy Talley
