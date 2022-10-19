The Fletcher United Methodist Church will have a Fall Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
A brisket dinner will be served on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The price will be $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
On Saturday, a baked potato luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the price will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 years old and under.
A variety of crafts, baked goods, Rada Cutlery, and “ White Elephant” items will also be available for purchase. We will also be taking donations for tickets on a quilt and pillow shams.
All proceeds will go to the church mission projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.