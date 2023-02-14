Five destinations in Chickasha have been nominated for the 11th Annual Best of Chickasaw Country.
Last month, the Chickasaw Nation accepted nominations for 17 categories of businesses, attractions, restaurants and events in south-central Oklahoma. Chickasha is in the top five of the following categories:
Best BBQ: Jakes Rib
Best Festival: Festival of Light
Best Live Performance Venue: Legends Pub House and Venue
Best Run or Ride: Rock Island Ride
Best winery/brewery: Shakespeare Wine Company
The public is invited to cast their vote for the Best in Chickasaw Nation through March 3. Winners in each category will be announced on March 28.
Read the full list of nominees and vote at: https://chickasawcountry.com/best-of-chickasaw-country-2023.
Jake’s Rib
Longtime bbq favorite since 1982, Jake’s Rib is located just off US-81 at 100 Ponderosa Dr. Reviews mention generous portions and a friendly atmosphere. The menu boasts a wide range of barbecued, fried and/or smoked meats, sandwiches, sides and appetizers.
Festival of Light
The Chickasha Festival of Light claimed the winning title as Chickasaw Country’s Best Festival in 2021 and 2022. The festival celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Over time, the festival has added carnival rides, food trucks, a skating rink and a shuttle bus to transport visitors from downtown Chickasha directly to the festival.
Legends Pub House and Venue
Legends is multiple destinations in one. There are several themed areas in the building that have their own bar, bathrooms and stage area. The venue also has a main stage with a good view even from the balcony. There are dining options, eat-in or pick-up. Decades of music and sports memorabilia decorate the walls. Legends is located at 3127 S. 4th St. at the corner of Country Club Rd. and US-81.
Rock Island Ride
There is a route for every level of cyclist in the Chickasha Rock Island Ride. Riders can take it easy with no hills, or get their calves burning on more challenging terrain. The bike ride raises thousands of dollars every year for local charities. The ride is held in conjunction with the Rock Island Arts Festival and Oklahoma Food Truck Championships in the fall.
Shakespeare Wine Company
A cozy venue located at 524 W. Kansas Ave., Shakespeare Wine Company’s handcrafted wine selection is said to be inspired by Elizabethan plays. The Chickasha winery has a tasting room, charcuterie boards, outdoor seating, art and events. Just this year, the winery has hosted a potluck dinner to celebrate the life of poet Robert Burns and a Valentine’s Day cookie-making class.
