Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust will be possible which will lower visibilities for motorists. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...All outdoor burning and other activities that could lead to wildfire starts should be avoided. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&