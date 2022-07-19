The unveiling of a 40-ft, fiberglass Chickasha Leg Lamp is in step with Phase 1 of Chickasha’s downtown park project.
Pat Brooks, with the Chickasha Community Foundation, updated Chickasha City Council on the progress of the park on Monday evening.
Last year, the council approved a 15-year lease to the foundation for the land where the park is being built.
The leg lamp will be installed in the art plaza of the park, which is being constructed near the Rock Island Depot in Downtown Chickasha. The fiberglass leg will replace the inflatable leg lamp that has been installed over the last two holiday seasons. This more permanent installation is expected to be a major tourist draw, Brooks said.
Brooks said the goal is to have the Chickasha Leg Lamp finished by mid-November, in time for the 30thAnniversary of the Chickasha Festival of Light.
Other items included in Phase 1 include traveling sculpture pieces and a remodel of the freight building. The sculpture pieces will be under the supervision of the Art Department at the University of Science and Arts. The freight building remodel may include restrooms, storage rooms, retail and office space and a lobby area at the center.
Brooks said the freight building remodel has faced some delay. He said the projected timeline for completion of the remodel is early 2023.
Since the beginning of the year, the Chickasha Community Foundation has raised about $1.4 million for the project. Brooks said the fundraising has been all local, private donors up to this point. The Chickasha Community Foundation is starting to zero in on their fundraising strategy for Phase 2, Brooks said.
Future amenities at the park may include an amphitheater, jogging and walking trails, tributes to people with local ties, a food truck court, children’s play area and more, according to a previous new release from Chickasha’s Economic Development Council.
Residents can follow the progress of this project on the Chickasha’s New Downtown Park Project Facebook page.
