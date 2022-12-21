The OSU Fire Service Training was a dramatic display of flames and foam in Chickasha’s Downtown Park on Monday night.
Instructors suited up alongside firefighters from around the state. Wielding a large fire hose, the teams battled fires representing three different scenarios: a pan fire, propane tank fire and a valve fire.
John Carpenter, OSU Hazmat Program Manager and former Chickasha Fire Department Captain, said each drill is designed to prepare firefighters for real world emergencies. For example, the skills learned in the propane tank fire drill are applicable to vehicle accidents, gas station emergencies and incidents involving trucks that haul gasoline.
The firefighters use foam instead of water because most flammable liquids float on water, Carpenter said.
The crowd of 22 firefighters plus instructors caught the attention of people visiting the Chickasha Leg Lamp nearby.
“I looked over a minute ago and saw 50 people watching the fire instead of the Leg Lamp,” Tony Samaniego, Chickasha Fire Chief, said.
Samaniego said the training was funded by the Oklahoma Pipeline Awareness Liaison (OPAL), who provided the Flammable Gas Emergencies class.
“They do a great job supporting Oklahoma firefighters,” he said. “It’s a benefit not only to us and our surrounding fire departments, but it’s also a benefit to all the fire departments in the state of Oklahoma.”
Renee Collier, Regulatory Compliance Specialist, Public Awareness and Damage Prevention with Oklahoma Natural Gas, said there is a need in Oklahoma for this kind of training due to the amount of pipeline equipment in the state. There have been five of these training sessions in Oklahoma. The class is also new. It debuted in May earlier this year.
Samaniego said he hopes Chickasha will be able to host more training sessions in the future.
“We get to showcase our town and what a great community we have to people around the state. It’s also a great recruiting tool for us as a fire department.”
