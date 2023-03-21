Projects are in the works on Grand Ave., west of 4th St.
The council approved the final plat of the Woodlands Section II, a planned unit development (PUD) for applicant Eric Fleske of Fleske Commercial Group.
Fleske gave a brief update at the council meeting on Monday night.
He said the project was paused due to the pandemic. This also slowed interest in development. However, there are three or four projects which are expected to launch this year. The first construction project is expected to begin in 30 days.
Fleske said he can’t name the projects at this time due to contract.
“Some of them are very exciting, and should be exciting for the community.”
