Rumors have been swirling about the road closings near the old Wan Dora Tavern in Chickasha.
City of Chickasha documents confirm that “Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 classic, “Twister,” will be filming in Chickasha in June.
The updated movie about storm chasers has also been filmed in downtown Oklahoma City, according to an article in The Oklahoman.
In Chickasha, filming is set to take place later this month on 17th S. between Iowa Ave. and Dakota Ave. as well as on Minnesota Ave. between 16th St. and 18th St. The street will be closed to the public, other than emergency and law enforcement vehicles, between June 6 and July 1.
IMBD reports July 2024 as the expected release date.
Chickasha is able to host the movie as a film-friendly city through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, according to city documents.
The film permit states there will be between 300 and 500 personnel on set.
The Chickasha City Council approved the film permit at their regular June 5 meeting.
