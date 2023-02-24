FFA Day at State Capitol

Wednesday was Future Farmers of America (FFA) Day at the State Capitol, and it was great to visit with so many students from House District 56.
Whenever I get to know our local FFA students, I always love to point out that our office at the Capitol is the only office where all three people were presidents of their FFA chapters! Myself, Rep. Nick Archer, and our legislative assistant Holley Fulton all served as FFA chapter presidents.
Agriculture has been a big aspect of my life, I know firsthand the impact and importance of FFA. After years growing up in FFA, my interest in agriculture has only grown throughout my life. Before I was elected to the House, I was proudly an ag teacher and continue to be hands on with my family's ag operation . My father was also an ag teacher.
Agriculture plays such an important role in Oklahoma to ensure a safe food supply for our families and for those around the globe, and FFA does a wonderful job of instilling strong principles in our students. It prepares them for leadership not only in agriculture, which is so important in Oklahoma, but in every other area of their lives.
It brings me great pride to know our future is in such capable hands. I will always be a strong voice for agriculture and ag education at the State Capitol!
Rep. Dick Lowe, a Republican, represents House District 56 at the Oklahoma State Capitol. His district includes portions of Canadian, Grady and Caddo counties.
