Attention Chickasha and surrounding area residents, the holidays are fast approaching. The Festival of Light will soon be in full swing.
Volunteers are needed to participate in the Living Nativity. No acting experience is required. There are no lines to memorize and no rehearsals. Volunteers will wear costumes depicting a character in the Nativity. Actors will follow instructions or a director to move around within the Nativity setting depicting the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
It’s a wonderful experience for a family group, grandkids, Sunday School classes, church groups, students or a group of friends.
Call Joyce Belville at 405.224.6225 to sign up or for more information.
