Ferguson Funeral Home has partnered with Parting Stone–a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based start-up pioneering a technology that offers a clean alternative to cremated remains following cremation. Chickasha families choosing cremation can now receive stone-like solidified remains that can be touched, held, and shared.
Solidified remains are now available as an option at Ferguson Funeral Home. Chris Ferguson was quotes saying “The solidification process returns the cremated remains in a solid and clean form that resembles a collection of polished stones”.
The average person results in about 40-60 solids ranging in size from thumb-nail up to palm-size. The color of each person’s solidified remains is 100% natural and many result in white stones, but some are a hue of blue, green, or another radical variation.
“It is a profound opportunity to live with the remains of our loved ones, but conventional cremated remains make that experience uncomfortable,” says Parting Stone founder and CEO Justin Crowe. “We developed an alternative to conventional cremated remains to help families feel a meaningful connection with their departed. When you choose cremation you no longer have to take home ashes.”
Following the death of his grandfather, Justin Crowe realized that living with conventional cremated remains can feel uncomfortable, so in many households they often end up hidden in a closet for decades. Parting Stone worked with material scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory to develop solidified remains to empower families in their grief with a form of remains that can be touched and held.
About the Companies
Parting Stone empowers families in their grief by returning a stone-like form of remains that can be touched and held. Solidified remains are an alternative to ashes. Learn more at www.partingstone.com.
Ferguson Funeral Homeoffers funeral, cremation, and end of life planning. If you would like more information, please call Chris Ferguson at 405.224.1344.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.