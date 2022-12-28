Those who missed the Fellowship of the American Indian Church Christmas gift distribution earlier this month have a second chance on New Years Day.
The church will distribute free Christmas gifts again at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the church, located at 1217 Frisco Ave. in Chickasha.
This opportunity is for those who missed the first gift distribution on Dec. 18.
As previouslyreported, every Christmas season, the Fellowship of the American Indian Church partners with missionaries from Leatherwood Baptist Church from Anniston, Alabama.
The free Christmas gifts are available to all children up to 17-years-old. No information, applications or paperwork are necessary. Children must be present to receive the gifts.
