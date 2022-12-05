For nearly 25 years, a local church and Alabama missionaries give free Christmas presents to children in Chickasha.
Every December, the Fellowship of the American Indian Church partners with missionaries from Leatherwood Baptist Church from Anniston, Alabama.
The free Christmas gifts are available to all children up to 17-years-old. No information, applications or paperwork are necessary. Children must be present to receive the gifts.
This year, the event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Fellowship of the American Indian Church, located at 1217 West Frisco Ave. in Chickasha. Children will be served refreshments, attend a Christmas service, followed by the gift distribution.
