FCC issues public call to review broadband data by Jan. 13

The Federal Communications Commission has updated its national broadband service map with a detailed list of internet providers available at both household and business locations. The Oklahoma Broadband Office strongly encourages the public to review the map for accuracy and submit challenges to the data if needed by Jan. 13, 2023.
Challenge information collected through Jan. 13 will be used to determine each state’s share of the $42.45 billion provided by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. Brian Whitacre, Oklahoma State University Extension specialist in agricultural economics, said challenge responses will be critical to the amount of grant money Oklahoma receives for broadband upgrades.
“The Oklahoma Broadband Office expects that many eligible locations are not accurately depicted on the map, including agricultural facilities that could use broadband,” said Whitacre, who also serves as chair of the Oklahoma Broadband Expansion Council.
The FCC broadband map provides service details for homes, businesses, schools, churches, libraries or any other location where internet service is available. Type in the address and check the location’s provider information. Select Availability Challenge if the service listed is not offered or Location Challenge if the data is missing or incorrect.
Broadband map users should note there are two options listed for service at a location: Fixed and Mobile (cellular) Broadband. Any location on the map that currently does not have access to a fixed connection with speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload will be classified as unserved and will be targeted for improvement.
“The current version of the map shows that over 98% of all Oklahoma locations had access to these speeds,” said Whitacre. “I hope Oklahomans with poor broadband service will take advantage of this chance to document their situation.”
The FCC’s urgent request for public review of the broadband map will determine the reliability of current broadband service and activate billions of dollars in new federal funding to improve the state’s high-speed network.
FCC Broadband Resources
- Watch a video on how to submit an availability challenge.
- Share the FCC toolkit with stakeholders in counties and communities.
- Assist others with a challenge submission.
For more information about the broadband map challenge or broadband service in Oklahoma, contact Brian Whitacre at 405-744-9825 or brian.whitacre@okstate.edu.
