A couple of farmers markets will be setting up shop in the Grady County area this weekend.
The Chickasha Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon, May through September. On May 6, the Chickasha Farmers Market will have a couple of vendors in the parking lot at 721 N. Choctaw Ave. (north of Sevier’s Funeral Home). More vendors, both new and returning, are expected to sell their wares beginning May 13.
The Blanchard Farmer’s Market 2023 season will also begin May 6. Every Saturday, the market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at US-62 and Van Buren in Blanchard. In addition to fresh goods and Oklahoma produce, patrons may enjoy occasional live entertainment.
Miller Farms in Rush Springs has a tentative opening date of June 1. Usually, Miller Farms set up shop in mid-June. The fruit and vegetable stand is located at 4586 on US-81 in Rush Springs.
The Tuttle Farmer’s Market will be open on Saturdays, June through October at 410 W. Main St. in Tuttle. The exact opening date was not confirmed as of press time.
