The Grady County Commissioners approved a plat for Falcon Ridge, a new housing development in the Friend area.
Developer Scott Taylor said 31 homes will be built during the first phase with 110 total homes to be built during phase two and three.
Taylor said home prices will start in the $40-45,000 range. During the first phase,1,800 square feet homes will be built.
“We’re trying to get people there as quickly as we can,” Taylor said.
The development will be off US-92, east of the Friend School area.
Taylor said he is working with Rural Water District 6 to secure water for the development.
