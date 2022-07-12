Monster trucks will crush, crunch and roar at the Grady County Fairgrounds in Chickasha this weekend.
There are three chances to see the metal beasts fly and kick up mud. Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.
Hot Tamale, Sgt. Smash, Get Er Done, Venom and lots of other monster trucks will perform.
Tickets are $15 for kids 2-12, $27 for adults and $30 for VIP (ages 2 and up). VIP tickets include preferred seating, pre-show pit party to meet drivers and get autographs, meet Batman and get a superhero souvenir.
Tickets are on sale at showclix.com, at the gate and at the following locations: Homeland, Interurban, and Williams Grocery in Chickasha, Crutcher’s Western Wear in Duncan, Spencer’s Grocery in Blanchard and Crutcher’s Western in Lawton.
