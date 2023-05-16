Representatives from a local disc golf group went before the Chickasha City Council on Monday night to request an expansion of the course in Shannon Springs Park.
Chickasha Disc Golf proposed a reconfiguration of the current nine holes and the addition of nine new holes across the park. The new 18-hole configuration is intended to solve a few problems for the players.
For example, the current layout has several plays shot over the walking trail and athletic equipment on the north side of the park. Their proposal states the new layout would prevent players from throwing over walking paths and high traffic areas.
As part of the proposal, Chickasha Disc Golf has offered additional volunteering, such as: planting trees, picking up trash, cleaning the creek, filling in ruts and reducing erosion.
The Disc Golf Association plans to pay for the project, according to city documents.
