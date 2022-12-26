A hangover may only be the first headache following a DUI arrest.
In Oklahoma, the consequences of a DUI arrest may include fines, loss of driving privileges and/or jail time.
The nationwide “Get Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began on Dec. 15 and runs through Jan. 1. Law enforcement is cracking down on impaired driving through saturated patrols.
Multiple agencies—the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Grady County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Tuttle Police Department—all participated in an ENDUI saturation in Grady County on Dec. 17.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety’s Impaired Driving Liaison, Mike Shanholtzer, released the following results:
- 148 vehicles were contacted
- 11 arrests
- 3 DUI (alcohol) arrests
- 3 DUI (drugs) arrests
- 1 DWI (alcohol) arrest
- 4 arrests for warrants/drug possession
The ENDUI saturation in Grady County also resulted in 8 felony drug charges and 12 misdemeanor drug charges, Shanholtzer said. None of the drug arrests were for simple possession, but for possession with intent to distribute or trafficking amounts of CDS. He reported there was a significant fentanyl discovery during the saturation.
Two people allegedly under the influence of meth were stopped during the early hours of the morning. Both were convicted felons in possession of a firearm, drugs and allegedly attempting to burglarize a rural marijuana grow, Shanholtzer said.
“There is no excuse to operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Shanholtzer said. “The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the ENDUI team would urge those who uses alcohol or substances that affect your ability to drive, to find alternate and safe means of transportation so we can all keep the roadway safer for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.