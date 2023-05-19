The Chickasha City Council approved emergency repairs at the intersection of 14th St. and Missouri Ave. at a special meeting on May 18.
The intersection was badly damaged during the storms last Saturday. The City of Chickasha closed the intersection due to the broken pavement and potential danger to motorists.
By declaring the emergency, the city is able to waive the bidding process and expedite the repair process.
The project to repair the intersection will include removing and replacing the existing pavement, storm sewer pipes and structures at the intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.