The Annual Elk’s Lodge Fishing Derby is coming back to Shannon Springs Park the first Saturday of June.
The fishing derby will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 3 at the Shannon Springs Park pond in Chickasha.
The event is open to children up to 16 years of age. Contests, food and prizes are traditionally part of the event.
Fish will be delivered to the pond courtesy of LaForge Properties a few days prior to the fishing derby. During this time, signs will be posted asking residents not to fish until the day of the event.
Chickasha City Council approved the event at their May 15, regular meeting.
