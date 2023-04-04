Incumbent Kelly Boyd has retained his Ward 4, Position 1 seat on the Chickasha City Council.
At the end of Tuesday night, Boyd had 115 votes over candidate Eric Anderson, who had 97 votes.
There were a few other Grady County municipal races on April 4.
In Alex, Amber Otey won a seat on the Alex Board of Trustees with 57 total votes. She narrowly beat Karen Johnson, who had 55 votes, Jim Bisel with 11 votes and Roy Gage Marcum with 9 votes.
John Chiles won by a landslide in the Minco City Council Ward 2 race with 157 votes. The other candidates, Rex Allen Ramey finished with 59 votes and Royce Eddington had 35 votes.
There were also three candidates for the Ward 4 seat, which Felicia Tinsley won by a large margin of 122 votes. The other candidates, Kathy Edwards finished with 68 votes and Robert Ague ended the night with 61 votes.
In the Blanchard City Council race, Ben Whitt won the Ward 1 seat with 158 votes versus Joseph Jody Davis who had 102 votes.
These results are cited from the Oklahoma State Election Board website and are considered unofficial until 5 p.m. on April 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.