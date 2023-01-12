The polling place for Precinct #3 has been changed, Katrina Hughes, Secretary of the Grady County Election Board, announced today.
Voters in Precinct #3 formerly voted at the Holiday Inn Express, 2610 South 4th Street in Chickasha.
Effective immediately, the new polling place will be Grand Assembly Church, 102 E Almar Dr in Chickasha. The first election held at the new location will be on March 7. All registered voters in this precinct will be receiving a letter and a new voter’s identification card.
Hughes said the polling place was moved due to circumstances out of their
Voters who have questions or concerns, should contact the Grady County Election Board at (405) 224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov. The Grady County Election Board is located at 315 W Pennsylvania Ave in Chickasha. Office hours are 8-3 Monday through Friday.
