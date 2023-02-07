Downtown Chickasha has had an explosion of growth in businesses, foot traffic and employment due to downtown grants.
Jim Cowan, Chickasha Economic Development Council (EDC) Director, discussed some of the improvements that have been made due to EDC grants. About $1.2 million was earmarked for economic development, specifically for downtown, he said.
Cowan said Gail Bush, Petroleum Building owner, recently told Cowan they were able to keep 18 retail businesses within the historic building as well as make improvements to their elevator due to EDC grants.
Multiple businesses have popped up downtown over recent years such as The Flowershop Pizza and Winery, Tammie's Bling, Legendary Bicycles and Iron Tree coffee. A few years ago, long-time favorite, Crazy 8 Cafe found a new home downtown thanks to an EDC grant.
For a business to qualify, they have to bring in a business that generates sales tax. EDC wants to play a significant role in order to grow that sales tax, Cowan said.
Moreover, software that monitors cell phone data found over 73,000 people visited downtown Chickasha in January 2023. Last year, in 2022, there was an 18% increase in employees working int he downtown area and a 23% increase in visitors.
“I know we’ve got our challenges, and I think as we all work together we can address those challenges,” Cowan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.