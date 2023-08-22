A unique viewing party of the annular solar eclipse will take place in Chickasha this October.
The Eclipse Picnic at the Chickasha Leg Lamp will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Chickasha Leg Lamp at 100 W. Chickasha Ave.
The event was organized by Amanda Lack, Chickasha's Downtown Park Ambassador.
According to a the event page, attendees may bring their own picnic lunch or grab something from one of the many restaurants sandwiched in Downtown Chickasha. Brandi’s Bar and Grill, which is adjacent to the Leg Lamp, will have a to-go special during the event. The Twisted Chef food truck will also be on site.
Participants should prepare to get comfortable and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The celestial event will last around four and half hours. The partial eclipse will begin around 10:20 a.m. with a peak at 11:48 a.m. and conclude at 1:23 p.m.
During the eclipse picnic, about 100 pairs of solar glasses and handheld viewers will be available for purchase. Proceeds will be donated to the Chickasha Community Foundation for the development of the Downtown Park, in which the Leg Lamp is located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.