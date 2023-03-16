The Easter Bunny will hop around Grady County and nearby areas in April.
Easter candy, prize eggs and pictures with the Easter Bunny will not be hard to find on Saturday, April. 8. So far, we've found five places to scoot your cottontail to, so grab a basket.
Chickasha
Grand Assembly of God is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8.
Amber
The Amber Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on April 8 at Amber Park.
Tuttle
Tuttle’s Easter Eggstravaganza invites children 10-years-old and under bring their Easter baskets to Schrock Park at 2 p.m. on April 8. There will be a special needs area for children and adults.
Rush Springs
The Rush Springs Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10:30 a.m. on April 8 in Jeff Davis Park. There will be different age groups for children ages 0 to 11-years-old, including those with special needs for accessibility.
Anadarko
Hoppy Day 2023 will start at 11 a.m. on April 8 at Randlett Park. There will be games, prizes, face painting, free books, music, a bounce house and the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.
