Voters can cast their votes early on a multimillion school bond and mayoral election next week.
Election Day for these items in Sept. 12. Early voting will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8 at the Grady County Election Board Office, located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
Registered voters can check which items will be on their ballot using the OK Voter Portal. The Grady County Election Board has also posted a sample ballot on their Facebook page.
The Canadian Valley Technology Center has a $75 million bond on the ballot in order to make improvements to both the Chickasha and El Reno campuses. Learn more at https://cvtech.edu/about/cv-tech-bond-2023.
Voters in the Minco area will choose between two mayoral candidates: Susan Hollandsworth or Dena Sanford for an unexpired term.
