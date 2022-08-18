Early voting begins Thursday Aug. 18 for voters in Grady County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.
Grady County Election Board Secretary Hughes, said early voting is open to all voters. “You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Hughes said.
Early voting is available Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County Election Board located at 315 W Pennyslvania. Hughes reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.
For questions, please contact the Election Board at (405) 224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov. Also check out the Grady County Election Board Facebook page.
