Young artists followed their visions at ArtScope 2022.
The arts camp allows children ages eight to 12-years-old to explore dance, music, theatre and visual arts.
This year, the theme was “Dreams Come True.” On Tuesday, several campers dressed as mythical creatures such as fairies and unicorns. All the magic took place on the University of Science and Arts campus. In classrooms where college classes typically take place, children made sock puppets, hanging mobiles, spiders from clay and more.
Jeanie Lee, who is ArtScope Co-Director alongside Emily Hector Godwin, said there were about 74 campers this year.
Talented artists shared their experience as on-site instructors, including: Godwin: dance, Landon Lewis: music, Jess Frizzell: theatre, Angela Moore, Kayla Stevens and Jamie Evans: visual arts.
On Thursday, June 16, the young artists will perform an ArtScope Showcase in front of family and friends.
ArtScope is an annual program of the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization.
Explore the arts locally with the CAAC, located at 521 W. Chickasha Avenue in downtown Chickasha.
