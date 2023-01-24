An upcoming event will combine the magic of drag with tabletop games and Tarot readings.
Rural Oklahoma Pride will present Drag Game Night, which begins at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Canadian River Brewing Co. at 121 W. Chickasha Ave. Entry fee is $5.
Drag performers for the evening include: Selena, FancyFeast Monroe, Vicki Dillard, Diamond Atrius, Natalie Ayako Rorie Jackson, Scotty Morris and Riley Reigh.
Each artist will perform a couple of numbers before the games commence. Performances include content intended for audiences 18 and up. Attendees may bring tips to show appreciation for these drag performers. Several have returned to Chickasha for each drag show.
After the show, attendees and the drag performers will be able to engage in tabletop games. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own games but a limited number of games will be available at the venue.
The evening will also include tarot readings. Brinae Anderson of Sun and Shadow Mystic and Jake of Bohemian Prism Tarot will conduct readings for guests. Fee is $10.
