It didn’t take long for excitement to spread about Chickasha’s first ‘Art Walk in Downtown.”
Dana Helms, a full-time artist, has taken the lead on the project alongside the Chickasha Area Arts Council and the downtown Chickasha community.
The Art Walk in Downtown will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 on Chickasha Ave. See a list of participating businesses and artists at the end of this article.
Helms is the artist behind the “bubble girl” mural on the fence at the corner of 6th St. and Chickasha Ave. She will have an art show at the Chickasha Art Council building and a fiber art display in the windows of the old Handyman building.
“The participation is unbelievable,” Helms said. As of Friday, she was still updating the growing list of about 30 artists and businesses.
“I am stunned, overwhelmed and happy,” she said.
There has been talk about an art walk in Chickasha for many years, but everything came together about six weeks ago when Helms began promoting the event.
“It just kind of fell organically into place,” she said.
Helms said she hopes the event will keep more University of Science and Arts students in Chickasha. The closest art walk is in Norman, but it has become crowded over the years.
Helms moved to Ninnekah from Oklahoma City. She began attending Chickasha Area Arts Council meetings, where she found a community. She said there is a lot of enthusiasm at the arts council, groups like Make Chickasha Beautiful and other local organizations to revitalize the downtown area.
“These people are just ready to throw everything they have into these projects,” Helms said. “Next year you won’t recognize it down there.”
The art walk will be an ongoing event, scheduled to take place the second Friday of every month. Those who would like to get involved may contact Helms at (405) 203-2834. There is no cost to participate.
Chickasha’s Art Walk in Downtown List:
- Alexander Eats will have artwork on display by Ross Ridge.
- Grady County Historical Society’s windows will feature artwork from the county’s founding citizens.
- The Chickasha Community Theatre will have tours and concessions with artwork by Tina Stull and Elizabeth Richardson.
- The Chickasha Area Arts Council will have a fashion show and artwork by Bryan Bramblett and Dana Helms with music by Douglas Lewis. Wine will be provided by Shakespeare Wine Company. The gift shop will also be open, featuring work by more than 35 artists and creators.
- Art Wrecker Studios will have a show
- The Flower Shop restaurant will feature work by Artist Greg Myers
- Canadian River Brewing Co. will feature art by Emily Harless and Cyrus Heilman.
- Steelman’s will display art by Charles Steelman and Mileta Mehli.
- The Blossom Boutique will have an installation on display by Emmo Maddox.
- High Vibez will have an installation piece by Any Heikkila.
- Farmer’s insurance will feature energy paintings and pourings by Roy Richmond.
- Burns Law Firm will display artwork in their windows.
- Downtown Tattoo 405 will have an on-site live artist rendering by Garrett Hall and Mother Mode Media.
- Jay’s Jewelry alongside Okie Mountain Trading Co. will feature artist Lacy Burch and author Terry Godfrey.
- Choice Hospice will have art on display either outside or in their windows.
- Legendary Bicycles will have at least one sculpture installation piece by Wes Hallmark.
- The Shay will have artwork displayed in their windows.
- Brandi’s will host artist John Crump.
- Brink’s Downtown Boutique will feature artist Dennis Smith.
- Always Real Estate Services will have their newly remodeled offices open next to the Art Wrecker.
- Iron Tree Coffee will have displays from the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
- The Chickasha Art Center will host with refreshments, guitarist and artists: owner Carrie Chavers, Debbie Myers, Lacey Dutton, Julie Gordon, Mike Hipson and Thomas Buchanan.
Check the Chickasha Area Art Council Facebook for updates.
