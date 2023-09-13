The Downtown Mercantile and Chickasha Visitors Center has a little bit of everything for those visiting the city.
The shop opened about a month ago and is situated next to the Chickasha Leg Lamp. Inside the small building is a one-stop-shop. Patrons can find stickers, t-shirts, candy, stuffed animals, travel guides, jewelry, ceramics, woodwork and even travel-sized medications.
Grace Palesano was working at the register during the Chickasha Downtown 2nd Friday Art Walk on Sept. 8. The store is owned by her parents Matt and Whitney Palesano. Matt’s own brand of jerky, “Mike’s Famous Beef Jerky” is sold at the store. Most of the vendors are local to the area including Sycamore Salvage, All Six Chicks and TK Creations.
Downtown Mercantile and Chickasha Visitors Center is located at 102 E. Chickasha Ave. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The shop is closed Sundays and Mondays.
