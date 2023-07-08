The next Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk is just a few days away.
The art walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14 in Downtown Chickasha.
The Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk Facebook page has a new visual designed by Kenny Tolman that outlines the Chickasha Art District. The district stretches from the Chickasha Leg Lamp on 1st. St. through 6th St. on Chickasha Ave. The area is divided into different zones such as the “food and beverage zone,” “jewelry and gift zone,” "boutique and fabric zone” and “sweets and more zone.” Tolman is also the artist behind the Chickasha Art Walk sneaker logo.
On Friday, First National Bank and Trust of Chickasha will host the artwork from the private collection of the late Leonard Good. Attendees may also enjoy live music from Cody Couch and refreshments in the Atrium Lobby.
Shakespeare Wine Company will hold their first event with free hot dogs, bottled water and pop up artists such as Mother Mold Media, a female artist collective, and a live mural painting.
UpTown Scoops Microcreamery will be on site with their truck to serve up their cool creations.
The Chickasha Art Center is holding a 2nd Friday Paint Party between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The painting is called “Summer Hydrangeas” and which features the pink-purple flowers in a vase. The picture will be sketched on the canvas and artist may then add paint. The cost of the paint party is $30. Pre-payment is required. Participants may register by calling/texting 405-574-6689 or at www.TheChickashaArtCenter.com.
Attendees can also catch a variety of artists around the Chickasha Leg Lamp Zone.
Many businesses will stay open later during the art walk and/or feature artwork in their windows or on their walls inside.
The monthly Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk is organized by Dana Helms and the Chickasha Area Arts Council with the cooperation of local businesses and artists.
