The Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk is coming back on June 9.
The monthly event, which celebrates arts in the Chickasha community, will have another lineup of businesses staying open after hours and displaying artwork on their walls and/or in their windows.
The event takes place every second Friday in Downtown Chickasha from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This Friday, a go-cart refurbisher will be stationed at the Chickasha Leg Lamp on Chickasha Ave. There will be musical entertainment at both Shakespeare Wine Company and on the stage behind The Flower Shop and Brandi’s Bar and Grill.
The Chickasha Community Theatre will have a Shrek themed cake auction at the Washita Theatre.
Mother Mold Media will return to the event with their unique creations.
The SPEAK Lounge will be open and serving up drinks and entertainment.
A paper flower installation will be inside the Freight building near the Chickasha Leg Lamp.
The Chickasha Art Center will have a Paint on Canvas Workshop titled “All American Scissortail Flycatcher between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The cost of the workshop is $30. Participants must pre-register by calling/texting 405-574-6689 or at www.TheChickashaArtCenter.com.
