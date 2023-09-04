There’s lots to see at the next Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk and now more time to see it.
The art walk has extended time of the event, which will now take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Chickasha’s Art District along Chickasha Ave. This allows for cooler evening hours and more opportunity for those who work late, according to the event page.
Multiple artists bring their creative wares to the monthly art walk.
In August, Kenzie Doyal, crochet artist, debuted her handmade critters, “Stitchy Stuffies.” Doyal, 21, began crocheting with her grandma. Years later, she picked up the hobby again in 2020. Doyal started with bees and crop tops. She began making more creatures such as whales, Winnie the Poo and axolotls.
Art walk attendees will have another chance to see these adorable stuffies this Friday. Doyal will have a booth outside Shakespeare Wine Company.
During the 2nd Friday Art Walk, multiple businesses along Chickasha Ave. stay open later to host local artists and/or display art on their walls or windows.
Shakespeare Wine Company will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Art walkers can listen to a performance by Michael and Aubrey Mills of Redland Gypsy. The Sprouted Teacup nursery and gardening, A Mirage Dance Company, Redland Gypsy Woodworking and the Twisted Chef food truck will all be on site. Local artists include K Jones Art, Dana Helms Creations and Sarah Davis Art as well as Bryan Bramblett.
At 5th Street Unique, Kate Sekula will play the bassoon. At Rock Island Candy Company, Piano Mitch will give a sweet performance and author Terry Godfrey will be on site. He is known for several based-in-Oklahoma novels including “Murder at Medicine Creek.”
At the Chickasha Leg Lamp, art walkers can catch Mother Mold Media’s fun and often brightly colored creations, a performance by Justin Logan, plants from Chickasha Nursery, glass blowing with Willy G and more.
Canadian River Brewing Co. will have a pumpkin-themed “Painting & Piping” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Patrons can select a painting project and decorate cookies. Pre-registration is required at https://www.paintitpretty.net/open-class/paint-and-pipe.
Patrons who want to throw axes while grooving to some tunes can head over to Wild Ox Axe Throwing. The new axe-throwing venue will host ES Walker from 5 to 7:15 p.m. and BanD Lighthouse from 7:15 to 9 p.m.
ArtWrecker will host various street vendor artists as well as a glass blowing exhibit by Jeff Rutherford.
The Chickasha Art Center will host a Paint and Palette Workshop.
The monthly Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk is organized by Dana Helms and the Chickasha Area Arts Council with the cooperation of local businesses and artists.
