This fall, the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will begin enrolling children residing in Grady County into Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. This program is designed for children from birth to age five and will provide a new, free, age-appropriate book monthly to the enrolled child. Books are mailed directly to the child’s home until their fifth birthday.
“We are pleased to be able to initiate this program for young children to help foster a love of books and reading,” stated Jana Dabney, a former reading teacher. Dr. Jeanne Mather, a former professor of Education at USAO reports, “We are focused on improving the educational reading experience of all Grady County children.”
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 186 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 2 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com
More details on the official launch of this program and enrollment will be coming soon.
