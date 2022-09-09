Dobson Fiber announces another multi-million dollar expansion of its fiber internet offering in Chickasha on Thursday. Dobson broke ground with members of the City of Chickasha, Chamber of Commerce and State Field Director, Saxon Allton, from Governor Kevin Stitt’s office.
“Expanding broadband infrastructure in Oklahoma has been a top priority of mine since I took office and is critical for us to become a Top Ten state,” said Governor Stitt. “I am thrilled by Dobson Fiber’s commitment to help improve internet access and connectivity for Oklahomans.”
“We have been serving Oklahomans since 1936 and are excited to bring the Chickasha community the best fiber network and fastest residential speeds offered in the United States. We will be deploying a network that has been designed to offer up to 10 gigabits per second to the residents we serve here,” said Francisco Maella, CEO at Dobson Fiber. “Our commitment to launching innovative products and the latest technology is unwavering to the businesses and residents we serve.”
“We’ve seen exceptional customer adoption this year and we are thrilled to further our footprint in more markets across Oklahoma and Arkansas. We have put together a plan to expand our fiber network to reach the vast majority of the homes and businesses here,” said Jim Horsburgh, Chief Strategy Officer for Dobson Fiber.
Construction of the network will be completed in geographic zones. Once each zone is nearing completion, residents will be notified when they can begin to sign up for service. Dobson’s website allows you to input your address and get notified if your address is on their fiber build-out plan at dobson.net.
Dobson Fiber currently offers residential fiber internet services in nine Oklahoma communities including Atoka, Duncan, Enid, Lawton, Newalla, Panama, Shady Point, Waurika and Weatherford in Oklahoma. In Arkansas, Dobson Fiber provides residential fiber internet services in Booneville, Lavaca and Ozark. Dobson Fiber recently announced twelve more fiber network commitments across Oklahoma and Arkansas in Barling, Cheyenne, Clinton, Elk City, Erick, Fort Smith, Guthrie, Marlow, Muskogee, McAlester, Taloga and Vici with additional community commitments announcing soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.