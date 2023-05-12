A new cookie shop in Chickasha offers triple-layer, gourmet cookies.
The Chickasha Dirty Dough opened in late February. Owner, Sandra Gift, said customers have been coming in daily by the dozens. On the day of the store’s grand opening, there was a line outside the door.
Gift is the owner of the Lawton and Chickasha Dirty Dough. There is also a third location in Shawnee in the works.
“We are expanding and we hope to keep expanding,” Gift said.
Customers can visit in person at 1625 S. 4th St. in Chickasha, order online or use the Dirty Dough app. Dirty Dough provides pickup, delivery and catering—some advance notice required.
Dirty Dough has signature cookies: Stuffed Chocolate Chip, Brookie, Reverse with Reese’s, Cookies n’ Creme, Raspberry Toaster Tart and a Mystery Cookie which changes daily. The shop also has two new featured cookies every Friday, such as Dirty Churro or Monster Mash.
“All of our cookies are soft and you can eat them with a spoon,” Katelyn Bentley, Dirty Dough Manager said. “So that kind of sets them apart.”
There is a gluten friendly option by request. A protein cookie is in the works. It is expected to be on the menu in about a month, Gift said.
Dirty Dough also has a Dirty Scoop—a scoop ice cream with a cookie—and a Dirty Shake—a cookie blended with vanilla or chocolate ice cream and topped with whipped cream and drizzle.
The cookie oven and warmers are right behind the counter and are sprinkled with toppings as soon as they are placed in their aqua blue box.
Gift said customers also enjoy taking pictures with the slogans on the wall: “We care about your fillings” and “It’s what’s on the inside that counts.”
“Our founder really cares about mental health and so they do a lot campaigns,” Gift said.
Each Dirty Dough store also has a wall that represents the community. At the Chickasha Dirty Dough, the Te Ata stature in front of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and the Festival of Light are referenced on the wall.
“We definitely do our research for these. It’s custom for the town it’s in," Gift said.
