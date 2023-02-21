The City of Chickasha plans to clean up Lake Chickasha by disposing of several run down structures and debris piles.
Chickasha City Council passed a motion to solicit bids for the Lake Chickasha Dilapidated Structure Abatement on Monday night.
City documents explain that the project will consist of demolishing and disposing of dilapidated buildings, vegetation, fencing, walls and other items on the city-owned property at Lake Chickasha.
The bid schedule includes a description of the items to be demolished including one trailer, four mobile homes, three debris piles, one carport/shed and a frame structure.
Council member, Kelly Boyd, asked if the city could face liability from the structure’s owners who may want to claim ownership.
Parks and Recreation Director, Spencer Winzenried, said most of these structures have been abandoned for decades and their owners are unknown.
Winzenried said the department will follow protocol such as posting a notice in the newspaper. However, any owners that come forward could be stuck with the bill for the city hauling off the abandoned property, he said.
