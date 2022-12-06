A developer from California with roots in Oklahoma may want to invest about $5.5 million in downtown Chickasha.
Chet Hitt, owner of Town's End Stillhouse and Grill and The Market at Town's End in Apple Valley, California, spoke to Chickasha City Council on Monday night. Hitt, who used to live in Anadarko, returned to the area for an Anadarko High School reunion. He was drawn to Chickasha as a potential area of development for his next Town's End project.
His vision includes a Town’s End Stillhouse and Grill west of the Rock Island Depot, a souvenir/gift shop in the Railway Express Agency building and retail space within the Savoy Hotel. In the Mill building across from the Leg Lamp, Hitt would like to open a gourmet coffee and tea house. The Rock Island Train Depot could be leased for weddings and special events, Hitt said. He is also interested in obtaining an endowment fund to take care of the historical building.
Hitt said he envisions an outdoor stage for performances and a courtyard for recreation. He also discussed bringing a hitch team with stables in the Downtown Park area.
At the meeting, Hitt showed a video rendering of what the development may look like.
Hitt estimated the development could bring 40 to 50 jobs to Chickasha as well as generate sales tax. He said the distillery is expected to manufacture half a million bottles per year. These would be distributed within the area and back to California. Hitt plans to initiate a similar project in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.
