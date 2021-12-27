The resignations of two former Ninnekah officials have been released.
The Express-Star received the two “resignation agreements” that the Ninnekah Board of Education approved during the December board meeting through an Open Records Act request. The “resignation agreements” for former Ninnekah Superintendent Todd Bunch and former high school principal David Pitts got approved after a lengthy executive session during the board meeting.
The agreements came after the school board originally placed Bunch and Pitts on administrative leave. Bunch and Pitts are defendants in a lawsuit that several Ninnekah women filed.
The agreements state that the board gave “no official findings” for the termination of the former employees, and the agreements came before any “formal findings."
The agreements have a list of things that each side agreed to for the agreements to occur. The agreements state that the resignations take effect on Dec. 31.
According to the agreements, both Bunch and Pitts receive $40,000 payments to resign. Other actions the district needed to take are also listed on the agreements.
According to the documents, some of the actions Bunch and Pitts agreed to take — outside of resigning — include waiving their rights to due process. They also agreed to “cooperate with (the) district and its legal counsel in any litigation, claims or complaints arising from employee's employment with (the) district.”
The list of actions Bunch and Pitts agreed to take includes other items as well.
