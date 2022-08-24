The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued a $6.6 million fine and compliance order to Bordwine Development during an ongoing hazardous waste investigation.
Earlier this month, the former Chickasha Manufacturing building at US-81 and OK-19, caught fire. Authorities discovered the site was being used to store about 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer.
Multiple agencies are currently involved in the investigation. No formal charges have been filed at this time, District Attorney, Jason Hicks, said.
DEQ representatives and Hicks held a press conference on Wednesday.
Rob Singletary, DEQ general counsel, said in addition to the fine, the company has 15 days to provide to DEQ a plan to lawfully ship and dispose of all hand sanitizer. Within 30 days, Bordwine must remediate environmental damage caused by the release of hazardous materials.
Singletary said the large quantities of stored hand sanitizer, especially with a high level of alcohol, is hazardous. It can be ignitable under certain circumstances, he said.
Hicks had a message for residents who may have received or purchased materials from Bordwine Development, such as hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, baby soap, shampoo and sunscreen. Anyone in possession of these items is urged to drop them off at the Chickasha Fire Department for proper disposal, he said.
Anyone with questions about these products may call DEQ at (800) 522-0206.
The hazardous waste investigation was further stoked by the fire at the former Chickasha Manufacturing building, but DEQ became aware of the alleged violations in July.
DEQ received complaints that large quantities of hand sanitizer were being stored at three facilities, two in Chickasha and one in Ninnekah.
On Aug. 14, DEQ conducted sampling at all three locations. Court documents say hand sanitizer was found in a drainage ditch at the Chickasha Manufacturing building. At the former H&B Machine and Manufacturing building (1003 W. Quail Ln. in Ninnekah), DEQ reports that hundreds of pallets of hand sanitizer were improperly stored inside and outside the building. Crushed bottles of hand sanitizer were found by DEQ personnel. Some bottles were leaking on the ground, according to DEQ’s findings.
At the building located at 1102 Pikes Peak Rd. in Chickasha, full and partially full bottles of hand sanitizer were found in a pile on the ground mixed with shredded cardboard and liquid was leaking on the ground, court documents said.
This is a developing story.
