DeHart Air Conditioning, in partnership with Lennox, installed a new HVAC system for “Feel the Love” nominee Bill Graves, 85, of Ninnekah. Every year, Lennox donates the system and DeHart donates labor and any other materials needed to give a local resident the comfort of central heat and air. Graves was nominated by his granddaughter, who saw a social media post about the program. Graves, now retired, was in the Air Force for over 24 years and was a banker.
DeHart, Lennox bring Feel the Love event to Ninnekah resident
