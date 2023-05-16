The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will present a “Decorated ATV/Motorcycle/Bicycle Parade on July 4.
The parade will begin at 8 p.m. at the Victory Family Church, located at 9th and Grand Ave. in Chickasha. The parade will move en route to and through Shannon Springs Park and disburse at Bill Wallace School.
Shortly after the parade, Chickasha’s annual Fourth of July fireworks will commence at the park.
The Chickasha City Council approved the parade, including a police escort, at their regular meeting on Monday night.
