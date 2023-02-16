The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 7 Special Election is this Monday, Feb. 20.
Oklahomans will vote on State Question 820, which would legalize recreational use of marijuana to persons 21 and older at the state level.
According to a sample ballot, marijuana use and possession would remain a crime at the federal level and the export of marijuana from Oklahoma would be prohibited.
If passed, the Oklahoma Tax Commission will collect a 15% excise tax on recreational marijuana sales, in addition to sales tax. Excise tax revenues would go towards implementation of the law, with a surplus to fund substance abuse programs and student retention at public schools, the general revenue fund, drug addiction programs, course and local government, according to the ballot.
In addition to State Question 820, some Grady County voters will vote on a Town of Ninnekah Proposition to maintain PSO services within city limits.
Registered voters can request a sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html or at the Grady County Election Board office located at 315 W Pennyslvania.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, there are several locations within Grady County that offer free notary services for absentee ballots. These services are available at the Chickasha Public Library as well as most First National Bank & Trust locations, Liberty National Bank in Chickasha, Great Plains Bank and Sooner State Bank in Tuttle.
The Grady County Election Board is located at 315 W Pennsylvania and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at (405)224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.