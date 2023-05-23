Minco and Blanchard voters who wish to vote absentee in the June 13 election only have a few more days.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 29.
The City of Minco and the City of Blanchard will both have propositions on the ballot. Please see the attached ballots.
As previously reported, voted ballots must be received by the Grady County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on June 13. Voters may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal or download an absentee ballot request form here https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/elections/absentee-ballots/absentee-ballot-application.pdf
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, there are several locations within Grady County that offer free notary services for absentee ballots. These services are available at the Chickasha Public Library as well as most First National Bank & Trust locations, Liberty National Bank in Chickasha, Great Plains Bank and Sooner State Bank in Tuttle.
Voters may also update their voter registration here https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/voter-registration-changes.html?fbclid=IwAR09XgXnZwUqmksapCItxxfKLb_ZUKiDM_5y3Fdd7qDl7I2PBWYngmdYlSw
For questions, please contact the Election Board at (405)224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov.
