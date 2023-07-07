In August, Chickasha voters will decide the outcome of a sales tax election to fund a new water treatment plant and capital projects.
Friday, July 14 is the deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 5 election.
Residents can download a voter registration application from the Oklahoma State Election Board website using the OK Voter Portal. Residents may also pick up an application from the Grady County Election Board at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
On the ballot for Chickasha, registered voters will decide whether or not to approve a permanent 1.25% sales tax to fund a new $74 million water treatment plant and fund other capital projects.
Capital projects may include improvements for the Chickasha Police Department, Chickasha Fire Department, road, water and sewer line repairs, according to the City of Chickasha.
If the ballot measure does not pass, the City of Chickasha will raise water rates on Oct. 1, 2023 to fund a loan for the new water treatment plant. Some residents would see their bill increase by 82%, according to the city.
The proposed sales tax was discussed at a special Chickasha City Council meeting in May.
During that meeting, Chickasha City Manager Keith Johnson said the city is at risk of not being able to provide clean drinking water for its residents. Chickasha is currently under a consent order from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, he said at the meeting.
At this time, Chickasha residents are currently paying a 3/4 cent capital improvement sales tax. This tax expires at the end of 2023. The lost revenue from the expiring sales tax would be replaced by the 1.25% sales tax, if passed on Aug. 5. If passed, the sales tax will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, Johnson said.
The City of Chickasha added a page to their website that further explains the ballot measure and frequently asked questions. Please visit the city’s site here: https://www.chickasha.org/586/4546/Chickasha-Votes---Funding-a-New-Water-Tr
