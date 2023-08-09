Chickasha could get a double creature feature this spooky season.
Chickasha City Council approved two Halloween-themed events for October 2023 on Monday night.
The Chickasha City Council approved a “Walking Costume Parade,” to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 in downtown Chickasha. The event is geared towards college age and older adults, according to city documents.
Jim Cowan, Chickasha Economic Development Council Director gave more details at the council meeting. While plans are still tentative, there could be a haunted warehouse, ghost stories by the Chickasha Community Theatre and contests at downtown restaurants.
Chickasha City Council also approved Chickasha’s classic Halloween event for children and families, Neewollah. The trick-or-treat event will be held between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 on Chickasha Ave.
More information about both events to come at a later date.
