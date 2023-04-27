Monster trucks are circling back to the Grady County Fairgrounds in Chickasha.
The Extreme Monster Truck Spring Nationals are boasting three giant shows: 8 p.m. on May 12 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 13.
A show flyer asserts that May 2023 will be the biggest show ever with seven monster trucks including the “World’s Largest Truck” Sgt. Smash, freestyle champion Fatal Attraction and a new 3D monster truck named Alcatraz.
If the siren song of revving monster trucks isn’t enough—how about a motorcycle backflip on fire?
If spectating isn’t enough to quench the thirst for smashed metal, locals may participate in the Tuff Truck Contest—and maybe win a cash prize. To enter, call 817-366-1784.
Tickets are $15 for kids ages two to 12, $27 for adults and $35 for VIP, which includes access to the pre-show pit party, meet and greet with drivers, pictures with monster turks and a free souvenir for the kids.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showclix.com/event/monster-truck-spring-nationals-chickasha-ok-2023.
Tickets are also available at the the gate the day of the show and at Homeland, Interurban and Williams Discount Food in Chickasha, Spencer’s Grocery in Blanchard and Crutcher’s Western Wear and Homeland in Lawton and Duncan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.