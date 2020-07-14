Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts are having to get creative when it comes to opening back up.
Chickasha has come up with a plan for opening back up. Superintendent Rick Croslin presented the school district's plan during a virtual board meeting Monday and said that the plan is "fluid."
Chickasha's plan for opening back up includes multiple learning options, one of which will be available for seventh grade through 12th grade only. The plan states that students will be automatically enrolled in a traditional learning format, but there are other options available.
With a traditional option, students will be enrolled with a regular schedule and will take all classes on campus. Chickasha will have built-in virtual days with the traditional option.
If Chickasha is closed due to COVID-19 or other reasons, the district will use remote learning. It might add days to the school calendar to prepare for possible closures.
Chickasha's plan also provides a blended option for those in seventh grade through 12th grade. According to the plan, students will be able to take classes online and in the traditional setting and will be able to take part in extracurricular activities.
The blended option requires an application process and a commitment of at least one semester. The plan states that students taking the blended option must take at least one class on campus.
Students in any grade can take part in a virtual option under Chickasha's plan. Along with the application process, the option also requires a commitment of at least one semester.
Under the virtual option, Chickasha does not require attendance at any campus. Croslin said that students taking the virtual option cannot participate in extracurricular activities.
Chickasha's plan states it will provide masks for students who become sick at school or students who cannot purchase one. The district will also provide staff with face shields. Croslin said the district will follow any mandates that could be announced.
The school district says it will work on making sure social distancing is being practiced, on a campus or a bus. It also says temperature checks should be done at home, and nobody should come to school with a temperature over 100 degrees.
According to the plan, visitors will have their temperatures taken and will have to answer questions.
Chickasha's plan also includes details on sanitizing and different safety strategies and protocols if there happens to be exposure to COVID-19. There is also a section on transportation protocols.
The complete plan is posted with this story.
