Chickasha Superintendent Rick Croslin released the results of the school district’s recent survey about returning to school.
Chickasha held a virtual board meeting Monday, and Croslin gave the results to the survey as part of a presentation about returning to school. The survey covered subjects like masks, different options for returning to school and transportation.
According to Croslin, the biggest concerns were the difficulty of social distancing, possible COVID-19 exposure and schools closing without much notice.
A mask requirement for staff was one of the subjects in the survey, and the question received 706 responses. The question received 57% no answers and 43% yes answers.
There were 696 responses on whether students should be required to wear masks. Of those responses, 55% came back no. The percentage of yes answers was 45%.
Chickasha’s survey also asked about whether learning should be 100% virtual and distance learning, or if there should be some sort of blended learning. There were 719 responses to the question about virtual learning and 374 responses to the question about blended learning.
The results of the question about virtual learning came back 45% no and 32% yes. Also, 23% said they were unsure.
Out of all the responses to the question about blended learning, 46% of the answers were no and 32% of responses were yes. Also, 22% percent said they were unsure.
Chickasha also asked about transportation and whether guardians would use it if Chickasha cannot ensure social distancing. The question received 713 responses.
Out of all the responses, 73% said they would use their own transportation. Along with the 73%, 27% said they would use the school district's transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.